MAH MBA CET 2022 Revised Registration Date Released; Details Here

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has released the revised registration date for MAH MBA CET 2022 exam. Candidates who are appearing for the exam can apply for MAH-MBA and MMS CET 2022 till 11 May.

Applicants who want to register for MAH MBA/MMS can apply online at the official website- mahacet.org. The MAH CET 2022 MBA entrance exam has been rescheduled and will now be held between 23 August and 25 August 2022.

Candidates who will qualify the MAH MBA/ MMS CET can participate in the counselling process for admission organised in state institutions and universities like management education institutes run by Maharashtra government, university departments of management education and institutes of university-managed management education.