List of States Accepting JEE Main Scores For BTech Admissions 2020
Online registration for the JEE Advanced will begin from 11 September and will conclude on 16 September.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the answer key for the Join Entrance Examination (Mains) 2020 on Tuesday, 8 September.
The JEE Mains were conducted from 1-6 September and were held in two shifts, on each day. Once the NTA has processed all challenges to the provisional answer key, it will release the official JEE Main answer key 2020, the results, and the JEE Main 2020 cutoffs. The JEE Mains 2020 results are expected to be released by 11 September.
Online registration for the JEE Advanced will begin from 11 September and will conclude on 16 September. The deadline for fee payment of the application is 17 September. Eligible students can apply at jeeadv.ac.in
Through JEE Advanced, IITs offer admission to undergraduate courses leading to a bachelor’s, integrated master’s or bachelor-master dual degree in engineering, sciences or architecture.
Apart from IITs, IISc, IISER, IIST, RGIPT, and Indian Institute of Petroleum & Energy, Visakhapatnam also enrols students based on JEE Advanced.
Students should check the state-wise admission process and eligibility criteria before applying for admissions, as they vary from state to state. It is also helpful to learn about the previous year cutoffs to gain an idea about the chances of admission to the college.
States Accepting JEE Main Scores For BTech Admissions:
Bihar
Candidates can apply for BE/BTech admission on the basis of their JEE Mains 2020 scores. They are also required to apply for the state counselling held by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB). Seats will be allotted on the basis of state merit list.
Chandigarh
The Joint Admission Committee (JAC) Chandigarh conducts counselling for admission to BTech course on the basis of the JEE Main 2020 rank of the candidate. Seats are alloted on the basis of number of candidates, availability of seats, quota etc.
Delhi
The Joint Admission Committee (JAC) Delhi will conduct counselling for admission to all participating institutes in the national capital. It should be noted that 85 percent seats will be reserved for candidates belonging to Delhi region and the rest for other state candidates.
Haryana
The Haryana State Technical Education Society (HSTES) will be conducting counselling for BTech admission in the state. It should be noted that 85 percent seats will be reserved for candidates belonging to Haryana and the rest for other state candidates.
Jharkhand
The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board will conduct counselling for admission to the BTech course on the basis of the JEE Main 2020 rank of the candidate.
Madhya Pradesh
The Directorate of Technical Education, Madhya Pradesh will conduct the MP Bachelor of Engineering admission process. Candidates can register for the exam through the official website. Admission will be done on the basis of marks/rank obtained by the candidate in JEE Mains 2020 and Class 12.
Maharashtra
Admissions to 15 percent of the seats in private colleges in the state are open to JEE Main candidates.
Odisha
Candidates can apply for BE/BTech admission on the basis of their JEE Mains 2020 scores. Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board will also conduct special OJEE for admission into the BTech course for all government and private engineering colleges of Odisha. The exam is conducted if seats are left vacant after the first phase of counselling.
Punjab
Admission to colleges in the state are granted on the basis of both class 12 scores and JEE Main 2020 score/rank. However, preference will be given to those students who hold a valid JEE Mains 2020 score.
The counselling process for admission will be conducted by IK Gujral Punjab Technical University, Jalandhar.
Rajasthan
Admission to colleges in the state on the both class 12 scores and JEE Mains 2020 score/rank.
Centre for Electronic Governance, Jaipur conducts the Rajasthan Engineering Admission Process (REAP) for admission to BTech and BE programmes in the state.
Uttarakhand
The Uttarakhand Technical University will be considering JEE Mains scores for allotment of seats to the candidates.
West Bengal
Admission to colleges in the state are granted on the basis of both class 12 scores and JEE Mains 2020 score/rank. However, preference will be given to those students who hold a valid JEE Mains 2020 score.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.