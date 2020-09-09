List of States Accepting JEE Main Scores For BTech Admissions 2020

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the answer key for the Join Entrance Examination (Mains) 2020 on Tuesday, 8 September.

The JEE Mains were conducted from 1-6 September and were held in two shifts, on each day. Once the NTA has processed all challenges to the provisional answer key, it will release the official JEE Main answer key 2020, the results, and the JEE Main 2020 cutoffs. The JEE Mains 2020 results are expected to be released by 11 September.

Online registration for the JEE Advanced will begin from 11 September and will conclude on 16 September. The deadline for fee payment of the application is 17 September. Eligible students can apply at jeeadv.ac.in