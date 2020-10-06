KSET Provisional Answer Key 2020 Released: Check Download Steps
Candidates who have appeared for the exam can access the answer key online at kset.uni-mysore.ac.in
i
The University of Mysore on Monday, 5 October, released a provisional answer key for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2020 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can access the answer key online at kset.uni-mysore.ac.in
Candidates, who are not satisfied with Provisional Key Answers, may challenge by submitting application form paying a sum of Rs 1,000 per candidates claim is correct.
Candidates can raise their objections against the KSET answer key 2020 (if any) along with prescribed fee on or before 19 October.
How to Download KSET Answer Key 2020
- Visit the official website at kset.uni-mysore.ac.in
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Key Answers - 2020”
- A new page will appear on the display screen
- Click on the link that reads, “2020 Key Answers”
- Select the paper
- The KSET answer key 2020 will be displayed on the screen
- Download the answer key and take a print out for future use.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!