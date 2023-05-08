ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 Declared; Steps to Download at karresults.nic.in

Karnataka SSLC 10th result 2023 has been released at sslc.karnataka.gov.in; Check the steps to download below

Shivangani Singh
Published
Education
1 min read
Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 Declared; Steps to Download at karresults.nic.in
Karnataka SSLC Results 2023 has been released by the Karnataka Board today, 8 May 2023 at 11 AM. The results were announced by the KSEEB, The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board via press conference at around 10 AM and the result link has been activated since 11 AM. The candidates who have appeared for the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2023 can check the results at the official website of Karnataka Board.

The candidates had appeared for the exam from 30 March to 15 April 2023. The exam was conducted in single shift from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. Students are advised to visit the page at karresults.nic.in and sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

How to Download Karnataka SSLC Result 2023?

  1. Visit the official website of Karnataka Board website at karresults.nic.in

  2. On the homepage, search and click on the result link

  3. You will have to enter the registration number and date of birth to login.

  4. Click on submit and the result will be displayed on the screen,

  5. You can save the result on the device or take a printout for future use.

