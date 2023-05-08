Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 Declared; Steps to Download at karresults.nic.in

Karnataka SSLC Results 2023 has been released by the Karnataka Board today, 8 May 2023 at 11 AM. The results were announced by the KSEEB, The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board via press conference at around 10 AM and the result link has been activated since 11 AM. The candidates who have appeared for the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2023 can check the results at the official website of Karnataka Board.

The candidates had appeared for the exam from 30 March to 15 April 2023. The exam was conducted in single shift from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. Students are advised to visit the page at karresults.nic.in and sslc.karnataka.gov.in.