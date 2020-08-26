Online Classes For Degree Courses in Karnataka to Begin on 1 Sept

The academic year for graduate courses will begin on September 1 with online classes, the Karnataka government has announced. Offline classes will commence in October, Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister CN Ashwath Narayan told reporters.

He was speaking to the media after inaugurating various development works in Ward Number 66 in Subramanya Nagar in Bengaluru.

The Deputy Chief Minister added that there should be guidance on beginning offline classes from the central government. While arrangements have been made for reopening colleges and resuming physical classes, they will await the Centre’s directions.

The Karnataka government has, in the meantime, decided to commence full-fledged academic programs from next month.