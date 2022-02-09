Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam Timetable 2022 Released: Check Exam Dates Here
Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2022 will begin from 16 April 2022 and will continue till 06 May 2022.
Final timetable/date sheet for Karnataka 2nd Pre-University Certificate (PUC) annual examination 2022 has been released by the Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka. According to the timetable, the exams are scheduled to be held in April-May 2022.
Students who are enrolled to appear for Karnataka 2nd PUC exam for the academic year 2021-2022, can download the exam schedule from the official website of the department: pue.kar.nic.in.
Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2022 will begin from 16 April 2022 and will continue till 6 May 2022.
How to Download Karnataka 2nd PUC Timetable 2022?
Go to the official website of Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka: pue.kar.nic.in
Click on the 'Tentative Time Table for IIPUC April/May 2022 Annual Examination' under 'Bulletin Board' on homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Click on 'Final Time Table for II PUC APRIL/MAY 2022 Annual Examination'
Your will directed to Karnataka 2nd PUC 2022 examination schedule
Download and save it for future reference
Here is the complete date sheet of the second PUC exams.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2022: Time Table
Saturday, 16 April: Mathematics, Education, Basic Maths
Monday, 18 April: Political Science, Statistics
Tuesday, 19 April: Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health Care, Beauty and Wellness
Wednesday, 20 April: History and Physics
Thursday, 21 April: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, Arabic, French
Friday, 22 April: Logic, Business Studies
Saturday, 23 April: Carnatic Music, Hindustani Music, Psychology, Chemistry
Monday, 25 April: Economics
Tuesday, 26 April: Hindi
Thursday, 28 April: Kannada
Saturday, 30 April: Sociology, Electronics, Computer Science
Monday, 02 May: Geography, Biology
Wednesday, 04 May: English
Friday, 06 May: Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Geology, Home Science
Check this space regularly for further updates about Karnataka 2nd PUC exams.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.