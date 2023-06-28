ADVERTISEMENT
JoSAA 2023 Counselling: Registration Ends Today; Steps To Apply on josaa.nic.in

The JoSAA round 1 seat allocation list will be released on 30 June 2023. Details here.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Education
1 min read
JoSAA 2023 Counselling: Registration Ends Today; Steps To Apply on josaa.nic.in
i

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will end the registration process for JoSAA Counselling 2023 on Wednesday, 28 June 2023. Candidates who have not registered yet for the JoSAA counselling must do it on Wednesday on the official website, josaa.nic.in. The direct link for choice filling will also be inactive from Wednesday onwards.

The online JoSAA counselling registration process commenced from 19 June. The data reconciliation and verification process will start from tomorrow on 29 June.

As per the schedule, the round 1 seat allocation list will be out on 30 June. The online reporting process for round 1 will be held from 30 June to 4 July.

How To Register for JoSAA Counselling 2023?

  • Go to the official website, josaa.nic.in.

  • On the appeared home page, click on the direct link for JoSAA 2023 counselling registration link.

  • A login page will show up on the screen.

  • Enter the login details.

  • Hit the submit option.

  • An application form will open on the screen.

  • Fill all the important details mentioned in the application form.

  • Pay the application fee.

  • Submit the form and hit the submit option.

  • Download, save, and print the application form for future reference.

Topics:  josaa   JoSAA Counselling 

