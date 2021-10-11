JNUEE 2021: NTA Releases Answer Key for JNU Entrance Exam, How to Download

National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday, 11 October, released the provisional answer key of Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Exam (JNUEE) 2021. Question paper and recoded responses of the candidates has also been released along with the answer key.

Candidates who appeared for JNU entrance exam 2021 can download the answer key, question paper(s), and their recorded responses from JNUEE official website: jnuexams.nta.ac.in.