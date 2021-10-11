JNUEE 2021: NTA Releases Answer Key for JNU Entrance Exam, How to Download
JNUEE 2021 was conducted from 20 to 23 September 2021.
National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday, 11 October, released the provisional answer key of Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Exam (JNUEE) 2021. Question paper and recoded responses of the candidates has also been released along with the answer key.
Candidates who appeared for JNU entrance exam 2021 can download the answer key, question paper(s), and their recorded responses from JNUEE official website: jnuexams.nta.ac.in.
How to Download JNU Answer Key
Visit the official website of JNUEE: jnuexams.nta.ac.in.
Click on "JNUEE - 2021 Answer Key Challenge" on the homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Enter your application number and date of birth.
Click on 'Login'
Answer key, question paper, and response sheet will appear on your screen
Download and save it for future reference
Candidates will be allowed to raise objection(s) against the answer key on 11 and 12 October 2021 (upto 7pm). "The candidates, who are not satisfied with the answer key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs 200 (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question", reads the official notice.
The notice further stated that challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Result for JNUEE 2021 will be prepared on the basis of the revised final answer key.
