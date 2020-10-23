JNU To Reopen Doors for Final-Year PhD Students From 2 November

The Jawaharlal Nehru University announced on Thursday, 22 October, that it will be reopening its doors for day scholars and final-year PhD students from 2 November. The university has been shut in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“University will be opened in a phased manner with effect from Monday in view of the pandemic situation, only for final-year PhD Research scholars, including 98 students and project staff who require laboratory access only in science schools and special centres,” said the statement issued by JNU administration.

The second phase, which will begin from 16 November, is for final-year PhD scholars who were residing in hostels, it added. Supervisor’s certification for laboratory access will be mandatory for all students joining the campus.

Also, implementation of the second phase would depend on the successful implementation of phase one.