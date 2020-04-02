JNU Student Claims Assault by Guards Over Permission to Go Out

A student of Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University has claimed he was beaten up by Cyclops, a private agency in charge of security in the campus, after an altercation broke out between the two parties over permission to leave the central varsity, during which he also threaten to cough and spread coronavirus. In a video of the incident that has since gone viral, Pranav Menon can be seen sitting at the north gate, while refusing to vacate the spot.

“You sit there,” a man can be hard saying in the video, following which he asks other guards to pick him up. Menon then says, “I am not here to listen to your rubbish sir...I won’t get up.”

When the man insists, Menon threatens them saying that “don’t touch me or I will cough on you.” He can also be heard saying that he "will cough and spread coronavirus.”

In the video, Menon can also be heard saying that he is not being allowed to go despite having a letter. The guards respond asking him to get it stamped, after which he will be allowed to leave.

The video ends with Menon being picked up by guards from the gate, during which he also holds the collar of the man in the video. The man then turns back lunges at the camera that was recording the incident, causing it to stop.