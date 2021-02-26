JKBOSE Class 10 Result Declared; Here’s How to Check It

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Friday, 26 February, announced the result of annual class 10 board exam 2020, Kashmir Division. Students who appeared for the same can check their result on its website.

As per the official figures, a total of 75,132 students appeared for the exam, out of which 38,340 were boys, and 36,792 girls. A total of 56,384 students qualified the exam, whereas, 18,626 students could not qualify.

The overall pass percentage for class 10 board exam 2020 was recorded at 75 percent. The total percent of boys passed was 74.04 percent, whereas the pass percent of girls stood at 76.09 percent.