Jharkhand Board Results 2022: JAC 10th & 12th Results Expected To Be Out Today

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is most likely to declare the Jharkhand Council Class 10th and 12th results today.

As per the media reports, the Jharkhand Board Result 2022 will be declared today, 15 June 2022. However, no official announcement has been made by the board yet. The exact date and time have also not been confirmed. Candidates can check their JAC Class 10, 12 Results 2022 on the official website at jacresults.com once the results are out.

The Jharkhand Class 10 exams were conducted from 24 March to 20 April 2022 while the JAC Board Class 12 exams were conducted from 24 March to 25 April 2022.