JEE, NEET: 3 States, 1 UT Likely to File Review Plea in SC Today

Captain Amarinder Singh, Punjab Chief Minister – Backing Banerjee, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said that since JEE Main begins from 1 September, there’s not much time left. “Let us go to the court,” Singh said. Later, he asked the state’s Advocate General to coordinate with states ruled by Opposition parties and file a petition in the Supreme Court seeking a review of its earlier judgment permitting conduct of JEE Main and NEET UG in September.

Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra Chief Minister – Thackeray asked if exams couldn’t be conducted in June and July, how can they be conducted in September when the number of cases are still on the rise. He said that the state’s Cabinet minister – also his son – Aditya Thackeray had written to PM Modi urging him to count the academic year from January 2021, instead of June or July 2020.

Hemant Soren, Jharkhand Chief Minister – Soren said that although he is in favour of conducting exams in general, conducting it now would further worsen the pandemic in his state as students and their parents from other states would arrive at JEE, NEET exam centres in Jharkhand. The state would have to make transport engagements and open hotels for this activity, he said.

CM V Narayanaswamy – Puducherry Chief Minister Narayanaswamy said that he support’s Banerjee’s call to postpone JEE and NEET and would be a part of the review petition.