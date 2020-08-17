JEE Mains 2020 Admit Card to Be Released Soon, Check Link Below

The Supreme Court on Monday, 17 August, upheld the National Testing Agency’s decision to conduct the JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 exams in September. The admit cards for the JEE exam are expected to be released soon.

The NTA has previously stated that the dates of downloading the admit card, indicating roll number and centre of the examination, will be displayed 15 days before the conduct of the examination on the official website of NTA and JEE Mains.