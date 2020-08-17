JEE Mains 2020 Admit Card to Be Released Soon, Check Link Below
JEE Main 2020 admit card will be available on the official websites: jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in
The Supreme Court on Monday, 17 August, upheld the National Testing Agency’s decision to conduct the JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 exams in September. The admit cards for the JEE exam are expected to be released soon.
The NTA has previously stated that the dates of downloading the admit card, indicating roll number and centre of the examination, will be displayed 15 days before the conduct of the examination on the official website of NTA and JEE Mains.
JEE Main Admit Card 2020 Website
Candidates will be required to use their application number and password to download the JEE Main 2020 admit card.
Important Exam Day Guidelines For JEE Main 2020
- Candidates will be required to show their JEE Main 2020 admit cards along with an ID proof at the test centre. No bags will be allowed inside the examination hall.
- Candidates will be required to maintain social distancing and immediately take their designated seats once they enter the exam hall.
- For Paper 2, the candidates will be allowed to take their stationary. No watercolour will be allowed.
- A blank paper and pen/pencil will be provided to the candidates for rough work. However, the paper has to be returned to the invigilators after the exam is over. The name and roll number of the candidate should also be written on top of the rough paper.
- During attendance, candidates should make sure that their signature and photos are properly attached. The thumb impression should not be smudged.
