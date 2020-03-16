JEE Mains 2020 Entrance Exam Admit Cards to Release on 20 March

Admit cards for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains to be held in April will be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on their official websites on 20 March 2020.

Candidates who have applied for this exam will be able to download their admit card from nta.ac.in, and jeemain.nta.nic as soon as it released. The direct link to download the admit card will remain on the homepage of the official website.

NTA JEE Main Engineering Entrance Examination is to be held on 5, 7, 9 and 11 April 2020 for which the admit cards are being issued. The exam will be conducted in two shifts, the first shift will be conducted in the morning at 9:30 am and the second shift will be held in the afternoon at 2:30 pm.