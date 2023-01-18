JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Admit Card To Be Released Soon; Check How to Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is gearing up to release the much-awaited JEE Mains 2023 session 1 admit cards soon on the website. Candidates who have registered for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2023 session 1 exam are requested to stay apart and go through the details about the admit card. The JEE Mains 2023 session 1 admit card will be released on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in for all candidates who are preparing to appear for it.

According to the latest details, the JEE Mains 2023 session 1 admit card will be released online only. Candidates must keep a close eye on the website - jeemain.nta.nic.in for all the latest updates on the admit card. The exam city slip is also likely to be declared soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on the website.