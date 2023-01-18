JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Admit Card To Be Released Soon; Check How to Download
JEE Main 2023 Session 1 admit card: The exact release date of the admit card is not announced yet.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is gearing up to release the much-awaited JEE Mains 2023 session 1 admit cards soon on the website. Candidates who have registered for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2023 session 1 exam are requested to stay apart and go through the details about the admit card. The JEE Mains 2023 session 1 admit card will be released on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in for all candidates who are preparing to appear for it.
According to the latest details, the JEE Mains 2023 session 1 admit card will be released online only. Candidates must keep a close eye on the website - jeemain.nta.nic.in for all the latest updates on the admit card. The exam city slip is also likely to be declared soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on the website.
Once the exam city slip and JEE Mains 2023 admit card is declared, candidates can go through the details mentioned on the hall ticket carefully. It is important to know the details about the upcoming exam.
Candidates should also go through the personal details mentioned on the admit card such as name, roll number, exam date, time, etc. In case of any printing mistakes or problems, one can contact the National Testing Agency (NTA).
JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Exam: Details
According to the details mentioned on the official schedule, the JEE Main 2023 session 1 exam is decided to be conducted from 24 January to 31 January for all registered candidates.
Before the exams begin on the scheduled date, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit cards for candidates to download and check the details.
The JEE Main 2023 admit card is an important document that all candidates must carry on the exam dates.
JEE Main 2023 Admit Card Session 1: How to Download
Here are the simple steps you must follow to download the JEE Main 2023 admit card for the session 1 exam:
Go to the website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Click on the link that states JEE Main 2023 admit card on the homepage.
Enter your login details such as JEE Main 2023 application number and other information carefully in the provided space.
Tap on the submit option.
Your JEE Main admit card will appear on the screen.
Download the admit card from the website and take a printout of it.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.