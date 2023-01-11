ICAI CA May 2023 Schedule Released; Check Dates & Steps to Download Schedule

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released the schedule for the Inter and Final exams of May and June 2023. The ICAI has released the location of exams along with the exam dates.

Candidates can download the schedule from the official website at icai.org. The official notice released by the foundation read, "ICAI is pleased to announce that all candidates in respect of Foundation, Intermediate & Final Examinations will be required to apply online at https://eservices.icai.org (Self Service Portal - SSP) for May / June 2023 Exam and also pay the requisite examination fee online."

The Intermediate Exams will be held from 3 to18 May while the final exam will be held from 2 to 17 May 2023. The exams will be held in online mode only.

The Inter and Final Exam will be conducted in two groups - Group I and Group II.