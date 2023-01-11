ADVERTISEMENT

ICAI CA May 2023 Schedule Released; Check Dates & Steps to Download Schedule

The candidates can check the official notice and the full schedule at icai.org

Shivangani Singh
Published
Education
2 min read
i

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released the schedule for the Inter and Final exams of May and June 2023. The ICAI has released the location of exams along with the exam dates.

Candidates can download the schedule from the official website at icai.org. The official notice released by the foundation read, "ICAI is pleased to announce that all candidates in respect of Foundation, Intermediate & Final Examinations will be required to apply online at https://eservices.icai.org (Self Service Portal - SSP) for May / June 2023 Exam and also pay the requisite examination fee online."

The Intermediate Exams will be held from 3 to18 May while the final exam will be held from 2 to 17 May 2023. The exams will be held in online mode only.

The Inter and Final Exam will be conducted in two groups - Group I and Group II.

ICAI CA May 2023 Important Dates

  1. Commencement of submission of applications- 3 February 2023

  2. Last date for submission of application- 24 February 2023

  3. Last date for submission of online application with late fee- 3 March 2023

  4. The Intermediate Examination (Group-I)- May 3, 6, 8 and 10

  5. The Intermediate Examination Group-II exams- May 12, 14, 16 and 18

  6. The Final Examination (Group-I)- May 2, 4, 7 and 9

  7. The Final Examination (Group II) exams- May 11, 13, 15 and 17

How to Download ICAI CA May 2023 Schedule?

  1. Visit the official website at icai.org

  2. On the homepage, click on the announcement section

  3. Then click on "Important Announcement for May-June 2023 CA Examinations - (10-01-2023)"

  4. The notice will be displayed on the screen

  5. Download and check the exam dates and other details

Keep an eye on the official website for latest updates.

Topics:  ICAI CA Exam   ICAI CA 2023 

Read More
