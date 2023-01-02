ADVERTISEMENT

NEET UG, JEE, CUET Examination Calendar 2023: All Important Dates and More

Here's the full examination schedule of important entrance examinations like NEET-UG, JEE, CUET, and others.

Saima Andrabi
Updated
Education
2 min read
NEET UG, JEE, CUET Examination Calendar 2023: All Important Dates and More
i

NEET UG, JEE, and CUET Entrance Examination 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) recently issued the examination schedules of the most important entrance examinations like NEET UG, JEE, ICAR AIEEA, and CUET that are going to be held in 2023.

The full examination schedule of all these entrance examinations are mentioned later in the post. You can also follow the direct link [nta.ac.in/Download/Notice/Notice_20221215230915.pdf].

Candidates who are going to appear for the NEET-UG, JEE, ICAR AIEEA, and CUET 2023 must check these examination calendars to know the essential details like registration date, examination date, admit card release date, and result dates.

Also Read

CBSE 10, 12 Class Practical Exam Begins From 2 January 2023 - Important Details

CBSE 10, 12 Class Practical Exam Begins From 2 January 2023 - Important Details
ADVERTISEMENT

NEET UG 2023: Full Examination Calendar/Schedule

Registration Start Date: 2nd week of January 2023

Registration End Date: Last week of February 2023

Admit Card Release Date: 3rd week of May 2023

Examination Date: 7 May 2023

Result Date: Expected in July 2023

Also Read

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams Date Sheet 2023 Released

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams Date Sheet 2023 Released
ADVERTISEMENT

CUET 2023: Full Examination Calendar/Schedule

Registration Starts: February 2023

Registration Ends: Last week of March 2023

Examination Dates: 21 to 31 May 2023

Admit Card Release Date: 3rd week of April

Result Date: Expected in July 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

JEE Main 2023: Full Examination Schedule/Calendar

Registration Date (Session 1): 15 December 2022 to 12 January 2023

Registration Date (Session 2): 7 February to 7 March 2023

Admit Card Release Date for Session 1: 3rd week of January

Registration Date for Session 2: Ending week of March

Examination Dates for Session 1: 24 to 31 January 2023

Examination Dates for Session 2: 6 to 12 April 2023

Also Read

CUET PG 2023 Exam Dates Here: Registration To Start in Mid-March; Details Here

CUET PG 2023 Exam Dates Here: Registration To Start in Mid-March; Details Here
ADVERTISEMENT

JEE Advanced 2023: Examination Schedule/Calendar

Registration Start Date: 30 April 2023

Registration End Date: 4 May 2023

Admit Card Release Date: 29 May to 4 June 2023

Examination Date: 4 June 2023

Result Date: 18 June 2023 (Expected)

Also Read

UKPSC Exam Calendar 2023: Know Important Dates, Details & Steps to Download

UKPSC Exam Calendar 2023: Know Important Dates, Details & Steps to Download
ADVERTISEMENT

Besides the exam dates mentioned above, the important dates of some other entrance examinations that will be held in 2023 are:

ICAR AIEEA 2023 Exam Date: 26 to 29 April 2023

WBJEE 2023 Exam Date: 30 April 2023

VITEEE 2023 Exam Date: 17 to 23 April 2023

IIT JAM 2023: 12 February 2023

KCET 2023 Exam Date: 3rd week of June 2023

MHT CET 2023: 15 to 20 June 2023

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education

Topics:  NEET UG 2023   JEE 2023   CUET 2023 

ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×