JEE Main 2023 Admit Card & Exam City Slip To Be Released Soon - Check Details

JEE Main Admit Card Session 1 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the JEE Main Hall Ticket 2023 and Exam City Information Slip for Session 1 anytime soon on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Candidates who have applied for the JEE Main 2023 can download and check their admit cards by following the below-mentioned steps.

JEE Mains Exam 2023 will be conducted from 24 to 31 January 2023 across various states of the country. The examination will be held in two shifts - morning and evening. The morning shift will be from 9 am to 12 pm and the evening shift will be from 3 pm to 6 pm. The exam will be conducted in a computer based test (CBT) mode.