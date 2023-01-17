JEE Main 2023 Admit Card & Exam City Slip To Be Released Soon - Check Details
The JEE Main admit and exam city information slip 2023 expected to be out soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in. Details below.
JEE Main Admit Card Session 1 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the JEE Main Hall Ticket 2023 and Exam City Information Slip for Session 1 anytime soon on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Candidates who have applied for the JEE Main 2023 can download and check their admit cards by following the below-mentioned steps.
JEE Mains Exam 2023 will be conducted from 24 to 31 January 2023 across various states of the country. The examination will be held in two shifts - morning and evening. The morning shift will be from 9 am to 12 pm and the evening shift will be from 3 pm to 6 pm. The exam will be conducted in a computer based test (CBT) mode.
JEE Main Admit Card and City Information Slip 2023: Release Date
The concerned officials have not announced the JEE Main admit card release date yet. However, according to different sources, the hall ticket will be out by third week of January. Also, the JEE main city information slip for Session 1 is expected to be released anytime soon. Check this space regularly to know the latest details about the JEE Mains exam 2023.
Steps To Download and Check the JEE Main Admit Card and City Information Slip 2023
Once released, candidates can download and check the JEE Main admit card and city information slip 2023 via following steps.
Go to the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, go to the latest notifications.
Search and click on the direct JEE Main admit card 2023 link.
Enter the login details.
Check the hall ticket carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
For downloading the JEE main city information slip, go to the website and on the homepage, click on the direct link and a PDF will be displayed on your screen. Download and save for further use.
