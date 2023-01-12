IIT JAM Admit Card 2023 Out - Direct Link and Steps To Download Here

IIT JAM Admit Card 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has issued the Joint Admission Test (JAM) admit card on the official website, jam.iitg.ac.in. Candidates who are going to appear in the IIT JAM Exam 2023 can download and check the IIT JAM admit card by following the below mentioned easy steps.

IIT JAM 2023 is a CBT (Computer Based Test) test that is held for candidates who want to pursue master's degree in Mathematics, Economics, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematical Statistics, Geology, and Biotechnology.