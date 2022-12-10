JEE Main 2023: NTA to Release Official schedule Soon on nta.ac.in, Details Here

As per the reports, the JEE Main 2023 schedule will not be announced this week and a senior official of the National Testing Agency (NTA) has also confirmed the same. The candidates will be able to check the notification on nta.ac.in and after the release of the schedule the registrations will begin on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

As per updates by a few journalists, the Education Ministry may announce a fixed schedule for JEE Main, NEET, CUET entrance exams from next year.

JEE Main 2023 will be held twice a year, the first phase is expected to be held in January 2023 while the second phase will be conducted in April 2023. NTA will mention the exact dates for the exams in the notification. The information bulletin for JEE Main will also be published on the website.

There is no age limit for appearing in JEE Main.