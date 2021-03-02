JEE Main 2021 March Session Application Process Commences

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday, 2 March, commenced the registration for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021, March session. Candidates who are willing to apply for the same can do so on its official website: https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/.

The March sessions of JEE Main 2021 will be conducted for Paper 1 (BE/BTech). The official notification reads that, “It is once again informed that March (Session-2) and April (Session-3) will be conducted only for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech). The candidates wishing to appear again for Paper 2A (B.Arch) and 2B (B. Planning) will have the next opportunity to apply during the May session (Session-4) Application process.”