JEE Advanced 2020: Check Cut-off, Registration Fee Details Below

While ranking students, NTA has taken into consideration the best score for those who have appeared for JEE Main in both January and September. NTA Score for Paper-II (B.Arch. &B. Planning) will be declared later on.

The most number of perfect scorers come from Telangana, which has sent six students who have secured 100 percentile in the exam. Telangana is followed closely by the NCT of Delhi, which has sent five perfect scorers and Rajasthan, from where four students have scored 100 percentile.

Out of the 8.41 lakh students registered for the JEE Main in April/September, only 6.35 lakh students had appeared for the exam conducted across two shifts between 1 to 6 September.