Jamia Millia Islamia Puts Online Odd-Semester Exams on Hold
The odd-semester and year-end examinations were to be held in online-remote proctored mode 21 December onwards.
The Jamia Millia Islamia University (JMI) has decided to put on hold the odd-semester and year-end examinations that were scheduled to be held in online-remote proctored mode 21 December onwards.
The decision to put the examinations on hold has been taken after considering the representations sent by the JMI students. Students had said that the proctored mode of examination would be “discriminatory” to marginalised students and those with limited digital access.
JMI in a statement also said “that the higher education institutions’ regulator, University Grants Commission (UGC), has also been informed with the concerns of the students and the decision of the university regarding the mode of conduct of examinations”.
“The JMI students are advised to continue their ongoing online classes and prepare well for their upcoming examinations and check the JMI website for information on odd-semester and year-end exam dates and modes of exams,” the statement added.
