Jamia Millia Islamia Puts Online Odd-Semester Exams on Hold

The Jamia Millia Islamia University (JMI) has decided to put on hold the odd-semester and year-end examinations that were scheduled to be held in online-remote proctored mode 21 December onwards.

The decision to put the examinations on hold has been taken after considering the representations sent by the JMI students. Students had said that the proctored mode of examination would be “discriminatory” to marginalised students and those with limited digital access.