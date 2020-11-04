IIT Madras Alumni Launch Free Course to Upskill Indians Amid COVID

The Alumni association of the India Institute of technology (IIT) Madras on Tuesday, 3 November, announced that it will be offering a free “masterclass” series to help people develop professional and personal skills in the new normal brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Theses classes will be completely free and are being offering under the “driving the new normal” classes. These classes are being offered under the alumni associates annual flagship global event “Sangam 2020”.

“Sangam 2020 is about us driving a new normal. In this context, we have carefully chosen the masterclasses based on feedback from our IIT Madras alumni. The pandemic has deeply impacted our everyday lives and these classes will teach us skills to respond to these challenges and thrive,” said Krishnan Narayanan, Vice President of the IIT Madras Alumni Association.