IIT Madras Alumni Launch Free Course to Upskill Indians Amid COVID
These classes are being offered under the IIT Madras alumni associates annual flagship global event “Sangam 2020”.
The Alumni association of the India Institute of technology (IIT) Madras on Tuesday, 3 November, announced that it will be offering a free “masterclass” series to help people develop professional and personal skills in the new normal brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Theses classes will be completely free and are being offering under the “driving the new normal” classes. These classes are being offered under the alumni associates annual flagship global event “Sangam 2020”.
“Sangam 2020 is about us driving a new normal. In this context, we have carefully chosen the masterclasses based on feedback from our IIT Madras alumni. The pandemic has deeply impacted our everyday lives and these classes will teach us skills to respond to these challenges and thrive,” said Krishnan Narayanan, Vice President of the IIT Madras Alumni Association.
Students will learn on how governments, business and individuals can convert “moment of crisis caused by the global pandemic to an era of opportunities,” states the institute.
The institute on Monday said its researchers have developed a digital game ‘IITM Covid Game’ to create awareness about COVID-19 virus among the general public, particularly children.
This game is browser-based and can be played on any device including personal computers, laptops, tablets and mobile phones, among others.
Based on initial prototyping and feedback from different audiences, the students team translated the game to several Indian regional languages to improve its reach.
(With inputs from IANS)
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.