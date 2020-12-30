IIT Delhi & AIIMS Jointly Invite Applications for ‘iFellowship’

School of International Biodesign (SiB) -- jointly operated by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi -- has invited online applications for its fellowship programme in medical programme or ‘iFellowship’.

iFellows will be mentored by faculty members from AIIMS, New Delhi, IIT Delhi, MedTech Industry, start-ups, academia, and hospitals. The program also offers post-fellowship support to promising innovators.

School of International Biodesign (SiB) is a flagship program of the Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India, administered in collaboration between AIIMS New Delhi and IIT Delhi. The institute is based at AIIMS, New Delhi.