IITs Discuss Removing 75% in Boards Eligibility Criterion This Yr

Explaining the rationale behind the proposal, JIC member said that if implemented, the idea of doing away with the board exam criterion would not make much of a difference as very few students who are the top scorers in JEE exams score below 75 percent or are not in the top 20 percentile of board examinations

Hence, “doing away (with this criterion) for one admission cycle isn’t going to make a big difference,” the member said. However, it must be noted that the idea is just at a proposal stage and will have to be approved by the Joint Admission Board’s (JAB), for it to be implemented.

For the time being, JEE Main 2020 have been postponed and will be held across two shifts from 1-6 September. JEE advanced, written by top 2,50,000 candidates from JEE Main and the gateway to IITs, will be held on 27 September.