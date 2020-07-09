IITs Discuss Removing 75% in Boards Eligibility Criterion This Yr
Usually, only students with 75% or in top 20 percentile of board exams can apply for admission to IITs.
As a one-time measure, students with less than 75 percent in board exams could be eligible for admissions to IITs if the Joint Admission Board (JAB) agrees to a proposal by the Joint Implementation committee (JIC), reports The Indian Express.
Following a decision by CBSE, ICSE and others to grade students on the basis of board papers papers already conducted, which comprises JEE Chairpersons from different IITs, had discussed the disruption and change in the marking system. During this meeting, the idea of doing away with the board exam criterion was proposed and discussed.
“There was a consensus that the IITs, instead, should insist on rank holders to have passed their Board exams this year,” said a JIC member who did not wish to be identified. “This would be a one-time exception.”JIC Member to The Indian Express
Explaining the rationale behind the proposal, JIC member said that if implemented, the idea of doing away with the board exam criterion would not make much of a difference as very few students who are the top scorers in JEE exams score below 75 percent or are not in the top 20 percentile of board examinations
Hence, “doing away (with this criterion) for one admission cycle isn’t going to make a big difference,” the member said. However, it must be noted that the idea is just at a proposal stage and will have to be approved by the Joint Admission Board’s (JAB), for it to be implemented.
For the time being, JEE Main 2020 have been postponed and will be held across two shifts from 1-6 September. JEE advanced, written by top 2,50,000 candidates from JEE Main and the gateway to IITs, will be held on 27 September.
