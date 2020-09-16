IIM CAT 2020 Application Deadline Today, Check Steps to Apply Here
Eligible candidates can apply for the IIM CAT 2020 examination online at iimcat.ac.in.
The deadline for online application for the Indian institute of Management (IIM) CAT 2020 is on Wednesday, 16 September, at 5 PM.
IIM CAT 2020 will be a computer-based examination to be held on 29 November at various centres across the country and will be conducted in two sessions. The results are expected to be announced by the second week of January 2021.
IIM CAT 2020 Online Application Registration Fees
Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay an online registration fee of Rs 2,000. For candidates belonging to SC, ST and PwD categories, the application fee is Rs 1,000.
How to Apply for IIM CAT 2020 Online
- Visit the official website at iimact.ac.in
- On the homepage, click on the ‘Register’ tab if you are a new candidate, click login if you already have an account.
- A registration form will appear. Enter the required information correctly.
- Key in your mobile number and email ID. Double check both to ensure they are correct.
- You will then receive an OTP on your mobile number.
- Key in the OTP and proceed.
- Upload required documents and proceed.
- Enter your academic qualifications and submit.
- Enter your work experience, if any.
- Select the courses you want to enrol for. You can select any number of courses. Select the course and then the interview city from the respective drop-down list.
- Pay the online registration/application fee.
