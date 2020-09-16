IIM CAT 2020 Application Deadline Today, Check Steps to Apply Here

The deadline for online application for the Indian institute of Management (IIM) CAT 2020 is on Wednesday, 16 September, at 5 PM.

Eligible candidates can apply for the examination online at iimcat.ac.in.

IIM CAT 2020 will be a computer-based examination to be held on 29 November at various centres across the country and will be conducted in two sessions. The results are expected to be announced by the second week of January 2021.