IGNOU BEd, OPENMAT, Nursing Program Application Date Extended

BEd: Candidates should have at least 50 percent marks either in the Bachelor’s Degree and/or in the Master’s Degree in Sciences/Social Sciences/Commerce/Humanities.

Candidates with Bachelor’s in Engineering or Technology 22 with specialisation in Science and Mathematics with 55 percent marks or any other qualification equivalent. Also, applicants who have completed an NCTE-recognised teacher education program through face-to-face mode and are trained in-service teachers in elementary education are also eligible for the program.

OPENMAT (MBA): Graduates (including Chartered Accountancy/Cost Accountancy/Company Secretary) with 50 percent marks for general category and 45 percent marks for reserved category are eligible.