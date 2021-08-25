ICSI CS June 2021 Result To Be Announced Soon: Report
ICSI CS June 2021 exams were conducted between 10 to 20 August 2021.
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is likely to declare the Company Secretaries (CS) June 2021 examinations result soon.
According to a report by NDTV, the result will be announced soon for CS Foundation, Executive and Professional exams of June session. Moreover, as per the 'Important Dates' list on ICSI's official website, the result is scheduled to be declared on Wednesday, 25 August 2021.
Therefore, candidates who appeared for ICSI's CS Foundation, Executive or Professional June session exam, can check their result on ICSI's official website: icsi.edu.
How to Check ICSI CS Foundation, Executive, and Profession June 2021 Session Result
Visit the official website of ICSI: icsi.edu
Click on the result link
Login using your roll number/registration number and other required details
Your result will appear on the screen
Download and save it for future reference.
The institute will also release the merit list along with the result, which will include the names of top 25 candidates who have cleared the exam in a single attempt, reported Careers360.
The report further added that candidates need to score at least 40 percent marks in each subject, and aggregate 50 percent marks in all subjects in order to qualify in CS Foundation/Executive/Professional exam.
