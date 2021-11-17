ICAR Merit-Rank List 2021 Expected to be Out Today: Report
ICAR 2021 exams were conducted on 7, 8, 9 and 17 September 2021.
ICAR Rank List 2021: National Resting Agency (NTA) released the score cards of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) - All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) to undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), and PhD programmes. Rank-merit list for the same is expected to be out on Wednesday, 17 November, reported Times Now.
Candidates who appeared for any of the above mentioned exams can check their score cards on the official website of ICAR: icar.nta.ac.in. ICAR has also released the final answer key for AIEEA 2021 exams.
ICAR Rank List 2021
After the declaration of score card, ICAR is supposed to release a merit-rank list for counselling. "Category-wise final merit list for counselling shall be prepared based on the reservation category information given by the candidate in Online Application Form," reads the information bulletin.
The result of the entrance examination would be available in terms of overall merit-rank obtained by the candidate declared eligible for registration and choice filling for counseling, it added.
Candidates will be able to check the rank list on the official websites of ICAR: icar.org.in and icar.nta.ac.in.
How to Check ICAR Rank-Merit List 2021?
Visit the official website of ICAR.
Click on ICAR AIEEA UG/ PG/ PhD 2021 Rank-Merit list link on the homepage.
Merit list will appear on your screen.
Check you ICAR AIEEA result.
Download and save it for future reference.
