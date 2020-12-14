ICAI CA January 2021 Exam Scheduled Released, Check Dates Here

The ICAI CA 2021 exam will be 3 hours in duration, except Paper 3 and 4 of the CA Foundation Exam which will be 2 hours.

“In paper 3 and 4 of foundation examination there will be no advance reading time, whereas in all other papers / exams mentioned above, an advance reading time of 15 minutes will be given from 1.45 pm to 2 pm,” the ICAI notification mentioned.