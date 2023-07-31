ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 Date To Be Announced Today At icai.org

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI is all set to release the CA Foundation Result date 2023 soon. The ICAI will activate the CA Foundation result link on the official website at icai.org shortly. Candidates who appeared for the exam can use their roll number to access the results. CA The June Foundation result date and time may be announced today.
The ICAI usually publishes the result date two days before releasing the result. Keep an eye on the official website to check the result date and time, expected today.
How to Check ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023?
Visit the official website at icai.org
On the homepage, click on the appeared CA Foundation result link
A new webpage will open and you can enter your roll number and date of birth
The CA Foundation June Result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result carefully and take a printout for future use.
How To Check ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 Via SMS?
Candidates can check their results through SMS by typing a new text message- CAFND XXXXXX (XXXXXX is the candidate's 6-digit roll number), and send it to 57575. The result will be sent on the phone.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)