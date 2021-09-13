ICAI CA Foundation, Final July 2021 Exam Result Expected Today: How To Check
ICAI CA Final and Foundation results can be checked on icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to declare Chartered Accountants Final Examination and Foundation Examination July 2021 result on 13 or 14 September 2021.
"The results of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination (old course and new course) and Foundation Examination held in July 2021 are likely to be declared on Monday, 13 September 2021 (evening)/ Tuesday, 14 September 2021," reads the official notice.
Candidates who appeared for CA Final or foundation exam held in July 2021 will be able to check their results on ICAI official websites: icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in.
How to Check CA Final and Foundation Result
Visit one of the official websites of ICAI: icaiexam.icai.org/ caresults.icai.org/ icai.nic.in
Click on CA Final/ Foundation result link 2021
Enter your registered credentials and login
Your result will appear on the screen
Download and save it for future reference
According to the official notice, candidates can also get their results through e-mail address. In order to avail the same, they need to register their request on the official website. "Arrangements have also been made for the candidates of Final Examination (old course and new course) and Foundation Examination desirous of having results on their e-mail addresses to register their requests at the website i.e. icaiexam.icai.org from 11 September 2021," reads the official notice.
