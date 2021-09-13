ICAI CA Foundation, Final July 2021 Exam Result Expected Today: How To Check

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to declare Chartered Accountants Final Examination and Foundation Examination July 2021 result on 13 or 14 September 2021.

"The results of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination (old course and new course) and Foundation Examination held in July 2021 are likely to be declared on Monday, 13 September 2021 (evening)/ Tuesday, 14 September 2021," reads the official notice.

Candidates who appeared for CA Final or foundation exam held in July 2021 will be able to check their results on ICAI official websites: icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in.