How to Download NCERT Class 1 to 12 Online for Free
With the nationwide lockdown being extended to 3 May, students are one of the many facing the brunt. Online-classes are the new norm currently and with students being promoted to higher grades, the availability of textbooks has become an issue.
Thankfully, National Council of Education, Research and Training (NCERT) books from Class 1 to 12 are readily available online for free. Students can download entire books or just certain chapters. NCERT advises to students to download books only from the official website, to ensure they have the latest edition of the curriculum.
Steps to Download
- Students will have to visit the official site of NCERT at ncert.nic.in.
- Click on E-books available on the links section available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to click on which format they want the book ie, PDF, Flipbook, ePub.
- Select the class, the subject, and the book title and click on Go.
- Your book will appear on the system.
- Press the chapter you want to download.
- Check the book and download it.
- If needed candidates can also keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)