How to Download NCERT Class 1 to 12 Online for Free

With the nationwide lockdown being extended to 3 May, students are one of the many facing the brunt. Online-classes are the new norm currently and with students being promoted to higher grades, the availability of textbooks has become an issue.

Thankfully, National Council of Education, Research and Training (NCERT) books from Class 1 to 12 are readily available online for free. Students can download entire books or just certain chapters. NCERT advises to students to download books only from the official website, to ensure they have the latest edition of the curriculum.