How Play-Based Learning Could Make Your Child Learn Math Better

Think of a classroom in a school in India, and the image that comes to mind is that of a few children sitting in the first row listening to the teacher while the rest sit in their designated back seats, stay distracted, and are chided every once in a while, for being too loud or too mischievous.

Often, parents and teachers alike believe that young children in school learn most effectively when they are disciplined, obedient, and listening quietly to the teacher.