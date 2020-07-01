Haryana Schools to Reopen for Teachers, Classes Off Till 26 July

The Haryana government has decided to shut schools till 26 July, and will take a call on reopening them only after guidelines have been issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, a source familiar with the matter told The Quint.

According to the source, no decision on reopening of schools for children has been taken so far and the notification issued by the Directorate of Education only applies to teachers could be called to schools on 27 July, depending on the situation.

The clarification comes after a circular was issued by the DOE, saying that schools will reopen from 27 July.