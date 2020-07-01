Haryana Schools to Reopen for Teachers, Classes Off Till 26 July
The source said a call on opening schools for students will only be taken only after guidelines from the MHA.
The Haryana government has decided to shut schools till 26 July, and will take a call on reopening them only after guidelines have been issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, a source familiar with the matter told The Quint.
According to the source, no decision on reopening of schools for children has been taken so far and the notification issued by the Directorate of Education only applies to teachers could be called to schools on 27 July, depending on the situation.
The clarification comes after a circular was issued by the DOE, saying that schools will reopen from 27 July.
“We haven’t decided to open schools. Instead, we have given summer vacation till 26 July since some teachers and staff were coming to schools and offices for work.”The source said.
According to Unlock 2 guidelines issued by the MHA, schools colleges and other educational institutions in the country would remain shut till 31 July. Earlier, under Unlock 1, the MHA had said that schools could reopen in July, following guidelines which were to be issued by the ministry, after receiving suggestion from states.
