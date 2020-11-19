In Just Two Weeks, 150 Haryana School Students Test COVID-Positive

Two weeks after they reopened for Classes 9 to 12, government schools across three districts of Haryana have been forced to shut for the next couple of days after around 150 students tested positive for COVID-19, reported news agency PTI.

Quoting unnamed officials, the report says that the highest number of cases have been recorded in Rewari, where 91 students across 13 schools have tested positive, followed by 34 students and two teachers from Jhajjar.

In Jind, around 30 students and 10 teachers have been infected with the virus.