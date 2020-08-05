Grant Provisional Admission in PG for OBE Students, HC Tells DU

Hearing a plea challenging the conduct of OBEs, a single bench of Justice Hima Kohli also asked the university to ensure that if a student is unable to submit any or even one of their answer sheets, she will be allowed to appear for physical examination for those papers only.

The order, however, clarified that in case a student has successfully submitted a paper, she will not be eligible for physical examination in that paper and will have to appear for supplementary exams at a later date.