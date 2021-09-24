GATE 2022 Application Process Ends Today: Here's How to Apply
GATE 2022 examination is scheduled to be conducted on 5, 6, 12, and 13 February 2022.
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur will conclude the registration process of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 on Friday, 24 September.
Eligible candidates who wish to apply for the same can do it on the official website: gate.iitkgp.ac.in.
However, candidates who are unable to apply by 24 September, can do it till 1 October 2021 by paying a late fee of Rs 500.
How to Apply for GATE 2022
Visit the official website: gate.iitkgp.ac.in
Click on 'Apply Online' on the home page
Go to 'New User? Register here'
Enter your personal details and register.
Enter your enrolment ID and password
Click on 'Submit'
Fill up the application form and upload the required documents
Submit the form and pay the application fee.
GATE 2022: Application Fee
Regular Period
Female candidates (per paper): Rs 750
SC / ST / PwD category candidates (per paper): Rs 750
All other candidates (per paper): Rs 1,500
During the Extended Period
Female candidates (per paper): Rs 1,250
SC / ST / PwD category candidates (per paper): Rs 1,250
All other candidates (per paper): Rs 2,000
About GATE
The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is an examination that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in engineering and science for admission to master's programmes and recruitment by some public sector companies.
