Why Educational Institutions Have ‘Privilege’ Of Being Apolitical

I grew up on the inside of an educational institution. A school is my home. This means I was raised in a joint family-like situation with hundreds of members. However, unlike most families, this ‘family’ had people belonging to different religions, socioeconomic strata, regions, linguistic backgrounds, political beliefs, and membership came with a fee (of course!).

When I left home, it was only to live in another educational institution, to then going into the field of Humanities. Humanities only gave me more perspective regarding educational institutions and the institution of education. I have been a student, teacher and part of the management, at different educational institutions. As a student, I found myself regularly questioning the ways of our teachers and the management, and openly discussing the same with fellow students. As a teacher, I found myself engaging in not-so-open discourse, with colleagues over the management’s actions, and with students over the political climate. Yet, never as part of the management has there been any opportunity to openly express any remotely political opinion.