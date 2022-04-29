Education Ministry Seeks Inputs From Other Ministries On National Curriculum
The environment ministry suggested topics like urban biodiversity, climate change and eco-tourism, an official said.
The Ministry of Education sought inputs from other union ministries with regard to the creation of a National Curriculum Framework (NCF), that will create guidelines for the revision of school curriculums in the country, officials said on Thursday, 28 April.
"Since implementation of NEP 2020 requires addressing concerns related to various ministries in their own area of work and also the target groups they are catering to, it is requested to kindly provide us your valuable inputs, views and suggestions on the themes concerning your ministry for the education of our children, to facilitate its infusion with the four NCF developments," said the secretary of the Department of School Education and Literacy, Anita Karwal, in a letter to the secretaries of all union ministries, as per Hindustan Times.
"This will further facilitate the development of syllabus, textbooks, training resources for successful transition of NEP-2020 goals etc," she added.
Responses From Different Ministries
The official also said that the education ministry had asked other ministries to nominate nodal officers as representatives in this regard, adding that some ministries had already shared their inputs on the matter.
For example, the department of science and technology suggested that topics like traditional knowledge, patents, Intellectual Property Rights, coding and awareness programmes for Vedic maths should be included in the curriculum, an official said.
The environment ministry also suggested certain topics, like urban biodiversity, climate change, circular economy, zoonotic diseases and eco-tourism, according to a senior official at the ministry.
The ministry of housing and urban affairs on the other hand said that topics of sanitation and waste management should be a part of the syllabus.
A senior official at the education ministry said that the inputs provided by all union ministries will be carefully analysed and incorporated.
Meanwhile, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is scheduled to release the mandate document regarding the NCF in Bengaluru on Friday, 29 April.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times.)
