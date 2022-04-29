Education Ministry Seeks Inputs From Other Ministries On National Curriculum

The Ministry of Education sought inputs from other union ministries with regard to the creation of a National Curriculum Framework (NCF), that will create guidelines for the revision of school curriculums in the country, officials said on Thursday, 28 April.

"Since implementation of NEP 2020 requires addressing concerns related to various ministries in their own area of work and also the target groups they are catering to, it is requested to kindly provide us your valuable inputs, views and suggestions on the themes concerning your ministry for the education of our children, to facilitate its infusion with the four NCF developments," said the secretary of the Department of School Education and Literacy, Anita Karwal, in a letter to the secretaries of all union ministries, as per Hindustan Times.

"This will further facilitate the development of syllabus, textbooks, training resources for successful transition of NEP-2020 goals etc," she added.