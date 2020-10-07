Education in Mother Tongue Important for Children: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 6 October, declined to stay the High Court order which quashed the Andhra Pradesh government order to make English medium mandatory in all government schools from classes 1-6.

The top court noted that for foundation it is important that a child learns in the mother tongue. Senior advocate KV Viswanathan, appearing for the Andhra Pradesh government, said the High Court order affects the poor and the marginalised.

"All want to study in English medium," argued Viswanathan before a bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde and comprising Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.

The bench noted that India is the only country where children are taught in foreign languages and there is also conflict of opinion among experts in relation to the medium of instruction. Viswanathan insisted that English language is necessary for advancement in life and opportunities and if a person is proficient in English then opportunities are not limited for that person.