DU PG 3rd Merit List 2021 Postponed, Check Revised Admission Schedule Here

DU PG 3rd Merit List 2021 will release on 7 December 2021

<div class="paragraphs"><p>DU PG 3rd merit list to be released on 7 December. Image used for representational purpose</p></div>
DU PG 3rd Merit List 2021: The University of Delhi (DU), on Thursday, 2 December, announced the extension of last date to apply for admission in postgraduate (PG) programmes under 2nd merit/ admission list.

"The candidates who were reallocated/shortlisted in the Second Admission List can apply till 5:00 pm, Friday, 03 December 2021, and make payments after approvals till 5:00 pm, Saturday 04 December 2021," reads the official notice released by DU.

Candidates who have cleared the cut-off against 2nd merit list can check the admission process on the official admission portal of DU: admission.uod.ac.in.

Along with it, the varsity has also postponed the release of 3rd merit list to Tuesday, 7 December 2021. Earlier, it was scheduled to release on Friday, 3 December.
Here's the revised schedule of admission in PG courses in DU against 3rd cut-off list.

  • Display of 3rd Admission list: Tuesday, 7 December 2021

  • Candidates to Apply: 10 am, Wednesday, 8 December and 11:59 pm, Thursday, 9 December

  • Departments/colleges to verify and approve admissions against 3rd merit list: 10 am, Wednesday, 8 December - 5:00 pm, Thursday, 10 December 2021

  • Payments against 3rd merit list: Till 01 pm, Friday, 11 December 2021

As of now, DU has only released the schedule of three merit lists for PG admission 2021. However, further list(s) will be released in case of seat availability.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of DU.

