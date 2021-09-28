DU First Cut-Off List To Be Out on 1 October: Check Admission Schedule
DU colleges will release the second cut-off list on 9 October.
The University of Delhi (DU) has released the schedule for UG merit-based admission process 2021-22. The process is scheduled to begin from 1 October, and is expected to go on till 16 November.
According to the new schedule, first cut-off list by colleges of DU will be released on 1 October 2021. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the admission from 4 October (10 am) to 6 October (11:59 pm). Colleges are required to approve the admissions against first cut-off list by 7 October (5 pm), whereas the last date for payment by candidates is 8 October (5 pm).
The schedule has been released for five cut-off lists. However, the varsity has stated that these cut-offs will only be declared if there are vacant seats available. It also mentioned that in case of availability of more vacant seats, further merit lists may be announced.
DU colleges will release the second cut-off list on 9 October, and candidates will be allowed to apply for admission from 11 October (10 am) - 13 October (11:59 pm) 2021. Colleges will approve the admissions against second list by 14 October (5 pm), and candidates are required to pay the fee by 15 October (5 pm).
The cut-offs this year are expected to be higher than past years due to the increase in the number of high scorers, reported Indian Express. Admissions will be provided on around 70,000 undergraduate seats of various courses in different colleges.
For the complete schedule and further information regarding DU UG Merit Based Admission Process, candidates can visit the admission portal of the varsity: admission.uod.ac.in.
