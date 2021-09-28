DU First Cut-Off List To Be Out on 1 October: Check Admission Schedule

The University of Delhi (DU) has released the schedule for UG merit-based admission process 2021-22. The process is scheduled to begin from 1 October, and is expected to go on till 16 November.

According to the new schedule, first cut-off list by colleges of DU will be released on 1 October 2021. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the admission from 4 October (10 am) to 6 October (11:59 pm). Colleges are required to approve the admissions against first cut-off list by 7 October (5 pm), whereas the last date for payment by candidates is 8 October (5 pm).