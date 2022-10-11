DU Admissions 2022: Phase 1 and 2 Registration Dates Extended; Important Details

Delhi University formally announced that the registration deadline for DU Admissions 2022 has been extended by two days. Interested candidates can apply for Delhi University till 12 October, as per the latest details. It is also important to note that the DU Admissions 2022 Phase 1 and 2 Registration is taking place on the website. The official website that the candidates should visit to complete the registration process is admission.uod.ac.in. One must go through the details on the website.

