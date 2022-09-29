CUET PG 2022 Correction Window Reopens: Check cuet.nta.nic.in; List of Changes
CUET PG 2022 Application Correction Window reopens: The window will remain active till Friday, 30 September.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially reopened the application correction window of the Common University Entrance Test - Postgraduate, CUET PG 2022. This is the final opportunity given to the candidates to make changes to the application form. To access the CUET PG 2022 Correction Window, one has to visit the official website of the Common University Entrance Test. The website that the candidates should visit to make changes to the CUET PG 2022 application form is cuet.nta.nic.in.
It is important to note that the CUET PG 2022 Correction Window will remain active till 30 September, 11:50 pm. Candidates are requested to go to the website - cuet.nta.nic.in and make the necessary changes in the application form soon. They cannot access the application correction window after the mentioned deadline. This is the final chance given to the candidates.
To know more about the CUET PG 2022 Correction Window, one can go through the latest details on the official website of the entrance test. The National Testing Agency (NTA) updates every detail on the website for the candidates.
One can access the CUET PG 2022 Correction Window by logging in to their registered accounts on the official website. Candidates are requested to keep their login details handy while making changes to the application form.
CUET PG 2022 Correction Window: List of Edits
It is important to note that the candidates will be allowed to make only a few selected changes to the CUET PG application form. They are requested to make the necessary changes carefully so that there are no problems later on.
Let's take a look at the details that the candidates can edit in the application form via the CUET PG 2022 Correction Window:
Either the Candidate's Name or Mother's/Father's Name.
Date of Birth
Category
Gender
PwBD
Choice of Universities
Candidates can make the necessary changes to the form by Friday, 30 September. They must contact the National Testing Agency (NTA) in case of any problem or confusion.
It is also important to note that the opportunity to make changes to the CUET PG 2022 application form is not free. Changes will only be applicable once the candidates complete the application correction payment process online.
All the details regarding the application correction fee are available on the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates should go through the updates before accessing the CUET PG 2022 Correction Window.
