DU Open Learning School Expects More Students After CUET Glitches, Adds Courses

The SOL is launching three new courses this year at the undergraduate level under Bachelor of Business Administration: Financial Investment Analysis (BBA-FIA), Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS), and Bachelor of Arts (Hons) Economics.

The new post-graduate programmes include Master of Business Administration (MBA), Bachelor of Library and Information Science (BLISc) and Master of Library and Information Science (MLISc).

“Except MBA, the number of seats in all the five new courses is unlimited. Whereas, for MBA, a total of 20,000 seats have been approved,” said Mago.

The institute already offers various UG and PG programmes in disciplines such as history, political science, and commerce, among others.

Mago said, “There will be an offline component to these courses too. Students will come to campus on Saturdays and Sundays.”