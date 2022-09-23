Jamia Reopens Registration for CUET-Based Undergraduate Admissions

Jamia Millia Islamia has reopened registrations on its online portal for students who appeared for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) on Friday, 23 September. The window will shut on 26 September.

The university had earlier specified that it would not reopen the registration portal for CUET-based admissions. This is the fourth time that registrations have been opened for applicants.

The notice issued by Jamia on Friday read that the registrations had been opened on "repeated requests from stakeholders."

CUET results were released on 16 September.

This is the first year that admission to undergraduate courses is taking place through the CUET.

The students can check http://jmicoe.in/ for more details.