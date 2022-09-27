DU UG Admission 2022: CSAS Phase 2 Registration Begins; Check the Latest Updates

The second phase of DU UG Admission 2022 has formally begun on Monday, 26 September. During the second phase of admission, candidates who have already registered on the DU Admission 2022 portal, which is the CSAS portal, have to fill choices of courses and colleges in the order of their preference. To access the admission portal, candidates are requested to visit the official website – admission.uod.ac.in. The website contains all the latest details about the second phase of admission.

Candidates who have qualified for the Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 can apply for the DU UG Admission 2022. To apply for the Delhi University Undergraduate Admission, one has to visit the website – admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates can proceed to fill choices after completing the application process online via the CSAS portal on the site.